Rafael Nadal and Kei Nishikori reach round three at Wimbledon

Rafael Nadal reached the third round of Wimbledon for the first time since 2014 after the Spaniard cruised past American Donald Young in straight sets. Nadal endured a second-round loss to Dustin Brown in 2015 and missed last year's tournament through injury, but his bid to secure a 16th grand slam title this fortnight was never put in danger on Centre Court.

