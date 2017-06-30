Petra Kvitova hailed as a - warrior' by Victoria Azarenka ahead of Wimbledon
Petra Kvitova was hailed as "such a warrior" on Saturday as the two-time Wimbledon champion stepped up preparations for the tournament she loves but feared she would never play again. Six months on from suffering career-threatening hand injuries when she was stabbed by an intruder at her home, Kvitova was a picture of contentment in London, thrilled to be fit and well two days out from her opening match.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Surreycomet.co.uk.
Add your comments below
Sports Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Johnny Brown Added To Coaching Staff (Oct '07)
|6 hr
|Brown Pharts
|3
|UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10)
|Fri
|I pharted
|33,229
|Sam Bradford's fatal flaw
|Thu
|SamPhartzx
|3
|Rainiers land two on PCL All-Star roster
|Thu
|WhoPhartzz
|2
|Gordon to lead Brickyard 400 field as pace-car ...
|Jun 29
|Brick phart
|2
|Buy Nothing Day + Carnivalesque Rebellion | Adb... (Nov '10)
|Jun 29
|BuyPhartsx
|3
|Is Girardi's Time Running Out? (Sep '16)
|Jun 29
|TimePhartse
|10
Find what you want!
Search Sports Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC