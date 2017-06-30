Pep Clotet appointed Oxford manager
The 40-year-old Spaniard, also Garry Monk's number two at Swansea, replaces Michael Appleton at the Kassam Stadium. Appleton, after leading Oxford into Sky Bet League One during the 2015-16 campaign, opted to leave the club last month to become assistant to Craig Shakespeare at Leicester.
