Pep Clotet appointed Oxford manager

The 40-year-old Spaniard, also Garry Monk's number two at Swansea, replaces Michael Appleton at the Kassam Stadium. Appleton, after leading Oxford into Sky Bet League One during the 2015-16 campaign, opted to leave the club last month to become assistant to Craig Shakespeare at Leicester.

