Olympic champion Elinor Barker considers turning to road racing
The 22-year-old Cardiff racer won team pursuit gold at the Rio Olympics and Track World Championships gold in the points race in Hong Kong in April. "I've been toying with the idea of having a full year on the road," Barker told Press Association Sport.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Salisbury Journal.
Comments
Add your comments below
Sports Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Tim Hardaway Jr. signs 4-year, $71M offer sheet...
|11 hr
|The Phartr
|2
|NASCAR Cup: Jeff Gordon to drive Brickyard 400 ...
|11 hr
|PacePhartzx
|2
|Church presses on in work with refugees, immigr...
|13 hr
|Your phart
|36
|UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10)
|15 hr
|Proving phart
|33,307
|Who is the greatest, LeBron James or Michael Jo...
|20 hr
|Bodily pharting
|12
|Ryan Spooner Files For Salary Arbitration With ...
|22 hr
|FilesPhartse
|2
|Bulldogs take fight-filled opener (Jul '09)
|Thu
|RelatedPhartse
|5
Find what you want!
Search Sports Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC