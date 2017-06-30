Novak Djokovic untroubled in searing ...

Novak Djokovic untroubled in searing heat as he beats Adam Pavlasek

Next Story Prev Story
6 hrs ago Read more: Borehamwood and Elstree Times

Wimbledon's blazing afternoon sun caused coach Andre Agassi to seek cover but Novak Djokovic was untroubled again as he brushed aside Adam Pavlasek on Court One. Three-time former champion Djokovic's first-round match against Martin Klizan was cut short by the Slovakian's retirement early in the second set on Tuesday, and his second outing proved to be another brisk affair, a 6-2 6-2 6-1 win in one hour and 33 minutes.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Borehamwood and Elstree Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Sports Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Church presses on in work with refugees, immigr... 1 hr If phaarts 21
News UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10) 1 hr Did phart 33,286
News Maybe NASCAR Is Finally Realizing That This 'Ov... 6 hr ThetPhartss 2
News How to keep your kids out of the ER this summer 8 hr WhenPharting 2
News Who is the greatest, LeBron James or Michael Jo... 9 hr Like phartz 10
News Forget the Best, Who Was the Worst New Jersey D... (Jun '14) 19 hr Best phart 3
News Sheriff: Loudon jailer fired for sex contact wi... (Mar '14) Wed Realize Pharts 40
See all Sports Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Sports Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. North Korea
  5. China
  1. Mexico
  2. South Korea
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Syria
  5. Earthquake
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,490 • Total comments across all topics: 282,282,933

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC