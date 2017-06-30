Novak Djokovic untroubled in searing heat as he beats Adam Pavlasek
Wimbledon's blazing afternoon sun caused coach Andre Agassi to seek cover but Novak Djokovic was untroubled again as he brushed aside Adam Pavlasek on Court One. Three-time former champion Djokovic's first-round match against Martin Klizan was cut short by the Slovakian's retirement early in the second set on Tuesday, and his second outing proved to be another brisk affair, a 6-2 6-2 6-1 win in one hour and 33 minutes.
