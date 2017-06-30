Novak Djokovic takes short cut to opening Wimbledon win
Novak Djokovic breezed through to the second round of Wimbledon when opponent Martin Klizan retired during the second set on Centre Court. The Slovakian has been struggling with a left calf injury for two months and it was clear from halfway through the first set that he was in no state to compete with Djokovic.
