Nadal through but Wawrinka crashes out in first round
Rafael Nadal cruised into the second round of Wimbledon but fifth seed Stan Wawrinka suffered a shock loss to Russian Daniil Medvedev. This is the only grand slam Wawrinka has yet to win and he must try again next year after a 6-4 3-6 6-4 6-1 defeat.
