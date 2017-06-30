Nadal through but Wawrinka crashes out in first round

Rafael Nadal cruised into the second round of Wimbledon but fifth seed Stan Wawrinka suffered a shock loss to Russian Daniil Medvedev. This is the only grand slam Wawrinka has yet to win and he must try again next year after a 6-4 3-6 6-4 6-1 defeat.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Stourbridgenews.co.uk.