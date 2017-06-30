Messi to remain at Barcelona until 20...

Messi to remain at Barcelona until 2021 after agreeing to new deal

Next Story Prev Story
6 hrs ago Read more: WWWV-FM Charlottesville

Barcelona superstar Lionel Messi will sign a new four-year deal with the club, keeping him with the Spanish giants until 2021, the side said on Wednesday. Five times a Ballon d'Or winner, the Argentinean forward was entering the final 12 months of his current deal before the new one was agreed.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WWWV-FM Charlottesville.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Sports Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Sheriff: Loudon jailer fired for sex contact wi... (Mar '14) 2 min Tiger 39
News Church presses on in work with refugees, immigr... 3 hr KnowPharts 11
News Raiderettes Visit Japan - Group 2 (Feb '06) 5 hr Find phart 233
News Patriots Star Rob Gronkowski Racks Up $102K Bar... 12 hr Key phartzz 4
News UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10) 15 hr NicePhartt 33,263
News Cold, Metrodome await Rainbows on first road tr... (Feb '09) 21 hr AwaitPhartz 4
News In brief: Teen arrested after pot is found in car (Jan '10) Tue Go Phartss 21
See all Sports Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Sports Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. North Korea
  5. Mexico
  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. South Korea
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,484 • Total comments across all topics: 282,254,760

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC