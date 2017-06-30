Marc-Andre ter Stegen wishes Carl Ikeme well after acute leukaemia diagnosis
Barcelona goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen has sent his best wishes to Wolves counterpart Carl Ikeme after he was diagnosed with acute leukaemia. Germany international Ter Stegen posted on Facebook on Friday saying that the news that Ikeme, 31, had the condition had "touched his heart".
