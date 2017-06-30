Lacazette: I'm at Arsenal to win title
New Arsenal striker Alexandre Lacazette cannot wait to link up with the likes of Alexis Sanchez and Mesut Ozil to help fire the Gunners back into Premier League contention next season. The 26-year-old finally completed his protracted transfer from home-town club Lyon late on Wednesday afternoon, the official announcement made via a series of video clips on Arsenal's social media channels.
Start the conversation, or Read more at RTE.ie.
Add your comments below
Sports Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who is the greatest, LeBron James or Michael Jo...
|29 min
|Anthony
|9
|Forget the Best, Who Was the Worst New Jersey D... (Jun '14)
|9 hr
|Best phart
|3
|UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10)
|12 hr
|ThePharters
|33,274
|Church presses on in work with refugees, immigr...
|17 hr
|SeePhartsx
|13
|Sheriff: Loudon jailer fired for sex contact wi... (Mar '14)
|17 hr
|Realize Pharts
|40
|Raiderettes Visit Japan - Group 2 (Feb '06)
|23 hr
|Find phart
|233
|Patriots Star Rob Gronkowski Racks Up $102K Bar...
|Tue
|Key phartzz
|4
Find what you want!
Search Sports Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC