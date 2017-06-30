Kyle Lowry announces he's staying wit...

Kyle Lowry announces he's staying with Toronto

Lowry announced on The Players' Tribune site Sunday that he will re-sign with the Raptors, adding that it was an easy decision. Lowry will sign a three-year deal worth $100 million, according to a person with knowledge of the negotiations who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because terms were not revealed publicly.

