Kyle Edmund ends long wait for Wimbledon win as fellow Briton Alex Ward bows out
The 22-year-old British number two, a first-round loser four times in both singles and men's doubles at SW19, finally tasted victory in four sets. Ward, who has slipped to 869th in the world rankings after a string of injuries and needed a wild card just to get into the qualifying competition, threatened to continue his fairy tale by winning the first set.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Wiltshire Times.
Add your comments below
Sports Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Cold, Metrodome await Rainbows on first road tr... (Feb '09)
|1 hr
|Alice
|2
|Church presses on in work with refugees, immigr...
|4 hr
|WorkPhart
|4
|In brief: Teen arrested after pot is found in car (Jan '10)
|5 hr
|Go Phartss
|21
|UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10)
|14 hr
|YouPhartt
|33,255
|Upcoming events and activities
|20 hr
|Events phartss
|2
|The top 25 day trips from Toronto
|Mon
|top phartse
|2
|Andy Murray admits to more pressure as defendin...
|Sun
|AdmitsPhartse
|2
Find what you want!
Search Sports Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC