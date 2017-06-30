Kelly Olynyk agrees to sign with Miam...

Kelly Olynyk agrees to sign with Miami Heat

Agent Greg Lawrence confirmed the decision to The Associated Press on Thursday night. ESPN reported it would be a four-year deal worth in excess of $50 million.

