Judge, Correa, Arenado among 12 first-time All-Star starters
Aaron Judge, Carlos Correa and Nolan Arenado led a new generation of All-Stars, among 12 first-time starters elected by fans for the July 11 game at Marlins Park. "I've got to call my family and tell them to book a flight to Miami.
