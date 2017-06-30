Johanna Konta monitoring back injury and hopes to practice on Sunday
The British number one and potential Wimbledon title contender withdrew from her semi-final at the Aegon International against Karolina Pliskova on Friday with a thoracic spine injury. She was able to continue and won the match but the back injury she suffered put her Wimbledon campaign in doubt.
