Joe Root makes his mark as England captain with vital century
Joe Root made the most of his good fortune and substantial skill as he marked his first day as Test captain with a century England badly needed against South Africa at Lord's. Root survived two early scares on his way to a 150-ball hundred which contained 15 fours and aided his team's recovery after Vernon Philander had taken three early wickets.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Stalbans Review.
Add your comments below
Sports Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bulldogs take fight-filled opener (Jul '09)
|7 hr
|RelatedPhartse
|5
|UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10)
|8 hr
|Once phart
|33,290
|Church presses on in work with refugees, immigr...
|8 hr
|What phart
|28
|Maybe NASCAR Is Finally Realizing That This 'Ov...
|18 hr
|ThetPhartss
|2
|How to keep your kids out of the ER this summer
|20 hr
|WhenPharting
|2
|Who is the greatest, LeBron James or Michael Jo...
|21 hr
|Like phartz
|10
|Forget the Best, Who Was the Worst New Jersey D... (Jun '14)
|Wed
|Best phart
|3
Find what you want!
Search Sports Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC