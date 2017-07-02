Jeff Horn scores controversial decision upset of Manny Pacquiao, to take welterweight belt
Jeff Horn, the Australian former school teacher fighting in his hometown of Brisbane, won a controversial unanimous decision over Manny Pacquiao. Jeff Horn scores controversial decision upset of Manny Pacquiao, to take welterweight belt Jeff Horn, the Australian former school teacher fighting in his hometown of Brisbane, won a controversial unanimous decision over Manny Pacquiao.
