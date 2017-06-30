Hip misery brings early end to Wimbledon for Nick Kyrgios
Nick Kyrgios lasted less than two hours at Wimbledon after he withdrew two sets into his first-round clash against Pierre-Hugues Herbert with a hip problem. The Australian 20th seed aggravated his long-standing injury in a fall at Queen's Club two weeks ago and rated himself only 60 per cent fit on the eve of the tournament.
