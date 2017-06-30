Heather Watson thrills Wimbledon crow...

Heather Watson thrills Wimbledon crowds by sinking seed to reach third round

6 hrs ago

Heather Watson matched her best run at Wimbledon with an excellent victory over 18th seed Anastasija Sevastova in the second round. The British number two played a perfect first set on a baking Court Two and then twice recovered from a break down in the second to win 6-0 6-4.

Chicago, IL

