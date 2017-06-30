Gordon Hayward chooses Celtics over Jazz, Heat
The top remaining free agent in this summer's class is now off the board, with Hayward announcing Tuesday night with an essay on The Players' Tribune site that he will sign with the Boston Celtics - coached by Stevens - and leave the Utah Jazz after seven seasons. "This was a life-changing decision for me and my family, and something we took really seriously," Hayward wrote.
