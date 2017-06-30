Football rumours from the media
Chelsea have enquired about Real Madrid's in-demand full-back Danilo , according to Spanish newspaper Marca. The Brazilian has struggled to command a regular first-team spot during his two-year stay at the Bernabeu and Real could be tempted to let him leave if they receive an offer of 35million euros .
