Football rumours from the media
The Daily Mirror reports Antonio Conte's future at Chelsea is in doubt as he has become frustrated with Chelsea's failure in the transfer market over the summer. Romelu Lukaku appears to be on the verge of a move to Manchester United, and the Blues have also failed on moves for Alexis Sanchez and Virgil Van Dijk .
Start the conversation, or Read more at Oxford Mail.
Add your comments below
Sports Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10)
|38 min
|My phart
|33,300
|Who is the greatest, LeBron James or Michael Jo...
|45 min
|Bodily pharting
|12
|Ryan Spooner Files For Salary Arbitration With ...
|2 hr
|FilesPhartse
|2
|Church presses on in work with refugees, immigr...
|5 hr
|LetPhartz
|30
|Bulldogs take fight-filled opener (Jul '09)
|15 hr
|RelatedPhartse
|5
|Maybe NASCAR Is Finally Realizing That This 'Ov...
|Thu
|ThetPhartss
|2
|How to keep your kids out of the ER this summer
|Thu
|WhenPharting
|2
Find what you want!
Search Sports Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC