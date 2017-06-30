Five things about Aljaz Bedene

British number four Aljaz Bedene caused a shock on day one at Wimbledon when he beat big-serving Croatian 21st seed Ivo Karlovic 8-6 in the fifth set. Bedene's 6-7 7-6 6-7 7-6 8-6 win over Karlovic marks the 1st time a match has reached 6-6 in the 5th at #Wimbledon without a break of serve pic.twitter.com/ALEX7XyQMC 1. Slovenia-born Bedene's first sporting passion, growing up in Ljubljana, was ski jumping.

