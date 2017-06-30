Five things about Aljaz Bedene
British number four Aljaz Bedene caused a shock on day one at Wimbledon when he beat big-serving Croatian 21st seed Ivo Karlovic 8-6 in the fifth set. Bedene's 6-7 7-6 6-7 7-6 8-6 win over Karlovic marks the 1st time a match has reached 6-6 in the 5th at #Wimbledon without a break of serve pic.twitter.com/ALEX7XyQMC 1. Slovenia-born Bedene's first sporting passion, growing up in Ljubljana, was ski jumping.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Salisbury Journal.
Add your comments below
Sports Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|In brief: Teen arrested after pot is found in car (Jan '10)
|4 hr
|Mussy
|20
|UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10)
|8 hr
|YouPhartt
|33,255
|Upcoming events and activities
|14 hr
|Events phartss
|2
|The top 25 day trips from Toronto
|20 hr
|top phartse
|2
|Andy Murray admits to more pressure as defendin...
|Sun
|AdmitsPhartse
|2
|Johnny Brown Added To Coaching Staff (Oct '07)
|Sat
|Brown Pharts
|3
|Sam Bradford's fatal flaw
|Jun 29
|SamPhartzx
|3
Find what you want!
Search Sports Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC