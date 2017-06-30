Brits Johanna Konta and Heather Watso...

Brits Johanna Konta and Heather Watson ease into second round at Wimbledon

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: Dorsetecho.co.uk

British duo Johanna Konta and Heather Watson moved into the second round with straight-sets victories on the opening day of Wimbledon. Konta exacted swift revenge on her French Open conqueror Hsieh Su-wei with a 6-2 6-2 victory, while Watson continued her fine form on grass with victory over Maryna Zanevska.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Dorsetecho.co.uk.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Sports Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News In brief: Teen arrested after pot is found in car (Jan '10) 1 hr Mussy 20
News UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10) 4 hr YouPhartt 33,255
News Upcoming events and activities 10 hr Events phartss 2
News The top 25 day trips from Toronto 16 hr top phartse 2
News Andy Murray admits to more pressure as defendin... Sun AdmitsPhartse 2
News Johnny Brown Added To Coaching Staff (Oct '07) Sat Brown Pharts 3
News Sam Bradford's fatal flaw Jun 29 SamPhartzx 3
See all Sports Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Sports Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. China
  5. North Korea
  1. Pakistan
  2. Syria
  3. Iran
  4. South Korea
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,251 • Total comments across all topics: 282,221,523

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC