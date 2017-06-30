Brits Johanna Konta and Heather Watson ease into second round at Wimbledon

British duo Johanna Konta and Heather Watson moved into the second round with straight-sets victories on the opening day of Wimbledon. Konta exacted swift revenge on her French Open conqueror Hsieh Su-wei with a 6-2 6-2 victory, while Watson continued her fine form on grass with victory over Maryna Zanevska.

