Bournemouth swoop for Blackburn winger Mahoney

Mahoney, a 20-year-old former England youth international, has penned a four-year deal on the south coast and will initially join the Cherries' development squad. Due to his age, Blackburn are entitled to a fee for Mahoney which will be determined by a tribunal if they cannot reach an agreement with their Premier League counterparts, with the two parties continuing to negotiate.

