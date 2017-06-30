Boulter vows to invest Wimbledon windfall in her career as she targets top spot

Wimbledon rookie and self-confessed shopaholic Katie Boulter will resist the urge to hit the high street after being gifted the biggest pay cheque of her career. A wild card into the tournament has earned 20-year-old British number six Boulter a guaranteed A 35,000, with the potential for more rewards to follow if she makes it a winning debut.

