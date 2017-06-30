Andy Murray leads British charge at W...

Andy Murray leads British charge at Wimbledon

Andy Murray, Johanna Konta and Heather Watson will take centre stage on Friday as the British assault on Wimbledon continues. Watson opens proceedings on Centre Court against former world number one Victoria Azarenka looking to reach the fourth round of a grand slam for the first time.

