Andy Murray declares himself fit for ...

Andy Murray declares himself fit for his Wimbledon title defence

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Somerset County Gazette

There were doubts whether the world number one would even begin his campaign at the All England Club after he was unable to practise for two days because of a hip problem. Murray returned to the court on Friday but looked far from fully fit and continued to hobble between points during practice sessions over the weekend.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Somerset County Gazette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Sports Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10) 1 hr Trojan 33,243
News Andy Murray admits to more pressure as defendin... 2 hr AdmitsPhartse 2
News Johnny Brown Added To Coaching Staff (Oct '07) Sat Brown Pharts 3
News Sam Bradford's fatal flaw Jun 29 SamPhartzx 3
News Rainiers land two on PCL All-Star roster Jun 29 WhoPhartzz 2
News Gordon to lead Brickyard 400 field as pace-car ... Jun 29 Brick phart 2
News Buy Nothing Day + Carnivalesque Rebellion | Adb... (Nov '10) Jun 29 BuyPhartsx 3
See all Sports Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Sports Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. North Korea
  5. China
  1. Pakistan
  2. Hong Kong
  3. South Korea
  4. Syria
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,324 • Total comments across all topics: 282,194,356

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC