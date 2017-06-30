Andy Murray declares himself fit for his Wimbledon title defence
There were doubts whether the world number one would even begin his campaign at the All England Club after he was unable to practise for two days because of a hip problem. Murray returned to the court on Friday but looked far from fully fit and continued to hobble between points during practice sessions over the weekend.
