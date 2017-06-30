Andy Murray crushes Dustin Brown to reach third round at Wimbledon
Andy Murray made light work of crowd-pleaser Dustin Brown to cap a brilliant day for British players at Wimbledon. The world number one's 6-3 6-2 6-2 victory over Brown meant success for all four home singles players on Wednesday, with Murray's win following those of Johanna Konta, Heather Watson and Aljaz Bedene.
