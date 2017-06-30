Andy Murray admits to more pressure as defending Wimbledon champion
Andy Murray is ready to battle the nerves before opening up play on Centre Court on day one of Wimbledon. As defending men's champion, he has that honour and will take on Kazakhstan's Alexander Bublik at 1pm on Monday.
