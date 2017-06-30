Andy Murray admits to more pressure a...

Andy Murray admits to more pressure as defending Wimbledon champion

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: Somerset County Gazette

Andy Murray is ready to battle the nerves before opening up play on Centre Court on day one of Wimbledon. As defending men's champion, he has that honour and will take on Kazakhstan's Alexander Bublik at 1pm on Monday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Somerset County Gazette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Sports Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10) 1 hr Even pharts 33,240
News Johnny Brown Added To Coaching Staff (Oct '07) Sat Brown Pharts 3
News Sam Bradford's fatal flaw Jun 29 SamPhartzx 3
News Rainiers land two on PCL All-Star roster Jun 29 WhoPhartzz 2
News Gordon to lead Brickyard 400 field as pace-car ... Jun 29 Brick phart 2
News Buy Nothing Day + Carnivalesque Rebellion | Adb... (Nov '10) Jun 29 BuyPhartsx 3
News Is Girardi's Time Running Out? (Sep '16) Jun 29 TimePhartse 10
See all Sports Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Sports Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. North Korea
  5. China
  1. Pakistan
  2. Hong Kong
  3. South Korea
  4. Syria
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,896 • Total comments across all topics: 282,189,438

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC