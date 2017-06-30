Alexander Zverev leading new generati...

Alexander Zverev leading new generation of male tennis stars

11 hrs ago Read more: Hampshire Chronicle

Alexander Zverev cemented his place as the head boy of the new generation by defeating Frances Tiafoe to reach the third round of Wimbledon. It increasingly appears that the players to dominate the men's game once the big four finally release their grip will come not from the generation behind them but the one after that.

