Alex Neil appointed new Preston boss

4 hrs ago

North End had a vacancy to fill for the first time in four years after Simon Grayson was appointed by Sunderland last month, and they have opted to fill it with 36-year-old Scot Neil. He met the Lilywhites hierarchy on Monday and, boasting a CV that includes promotions to the top flight in England and Scotland, impressed sufficiently to be given a 12-month rolling contract at Deepdale.

Read more at Wilts and Gloucestershire Standard.

