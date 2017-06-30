Alex Neil appointed new Preston boss
North End had a vacancy to fill for the first time in four years after Simon Grayson was appointed by Sunderland last month, and they have opted to fill it with 36-year-old Scot Neil. He met the Lilywhites hierarchy on Monday and, boasting a CV that includes promotions to the top flight in England and Scotland, impressed sufficiently to be given a 12-month rolling contract at Deepdale.
