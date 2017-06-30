Alex Hales steers Nottinghamshire to One-Day Cup glory against Surrey

Alex Hales hit the highest score ever recorded in a county final at Lord's as Nottinghamshire beat Surrey by four wickets to win the Royal London One-Day Cup. Neither Hales nor Surrey's Mark Stoneman were included in England's Test squad announced on Saturday but both sent a timely message to Joe Root and the selectors as Hales smashed a match-winning 187 not out after Stoneman had posted 144, also unbeaten.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Halstead Gazette.