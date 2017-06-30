Alex Hales steers Nottinghamshire to One-Day Cup glory against Surrey
Alex Hales hit the highest score ever recorded in a county final at Lord's as Nottinghamshire beat Surrey by four wickets to win the Royal London One-Day Cup. Neither Hales nor Surrey's Mark Stoneman were included in England's Test squad announced on Saturday but both sent a timely message to Joe Root and the selectors as Hales smashed a match-winning 187 not out after Stoneman had posted 144, also unbeaten.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Halstead Gazette.
Add your comments below
Sports Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Johnny Brown Added To Coaching Staff (Oct '07)
|11 hr
|Brown Pharts
|3
|UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10)
|Fri
|I pharted
|33,229
|Sam Bradford's fatal flaw
|Thu
|SamPhartzx
|3
|Rainiers land two on PCL All-Star roster
|Thu
|WhoPhartzz
|2
|Gordon to lead Brickyard 400 field as pace-car ...
|Jun 29
|Brick phart
|2
|Buy Nothing Day + Carnivalesque Rebellion | Adb... (Nov '10)
|Jun 29
|BuyPhartsx
|3
|Is Girardi's Time Running Out? (Sep '16)
|Jun 29
|TimePhartse
|10
Find what you want!
Search Sports Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC