Alex Hales steers Nottinghamshire to One-Day Cup glory against Surrey

Alex Hales hit the highest score ever recorded in a county final at Lord's as Nottinghamshire beat Surrey by four wickets to win the Royal London One-Day Cup. Neither Hales nor Surrey's Mark Stoneman were included in England's Test squad announced on Saturday but both sent a timely message to Joe Root and the selectors as Hales smashed a match-winning 187 not out after Stoneman had posted 144, also unbeaten.

