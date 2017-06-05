Zlatan Ibrahimovic's Manchester United release announced
Ibrahimovic was named on the official list of players let go by England's top-flight clubs after United chose - to date - not to renew the Swede's 12-month contract, which expires on June 30, or take up the option to extend it by a year. The striker scored 28 goals for United following his move last summer but his future was thrown into doubt by a season-ending knee injury in April.
