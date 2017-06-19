Yorkshire sign Australia batsman Shaun Marsh for T20 Blast
Yorkshire have found a replacement for Travis Head after signing fellow Australian Shaun Marsh for this summer's NatWest T20 Blast. The Vikings were forced to scour the overseas market last month after Head, who spent time at Headingley last season, was called up to the Australia A squad for their tour of South Africa in July and August.
