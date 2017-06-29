Wimbledon strawberry farmer hopes Brexit deal will allow seasonal EU pickers
The owner of the farm which provides Wimbledon with its strawberries has said she hopes there is a "mechanism" for European citizens to work seasonally in the UK after Brexit. Marion Regan, who owns Hugh Lowe Farms in Kent with her husband Jon, relies on seasonal labour to make sure Wimbledon is supplied with fresh strawberries throughout the tournament.
