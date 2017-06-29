Wimbledon strawberry farmer hopes Bre...

Wimbledon strawberry farmer hopes Brexit deal will allow seasonal EU pickers

Next Story Prev Story
4 hrs ago Read more: Croydon Guardian

The owner of the farm which provides Wimbledon with its strawberries has said she hopes there is a "mechanism" for European citizens to work seasonally in the UK after Brexit. Marion Regan, who owns Hugh Lowe Farms in Kent with her husband Jon, relies on seasonal labour to make sure Wimbledon is supplied with fresh strawberries throughout the tournament.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Croydon Guardian.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Sports Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Sam Bradford's fatal flaw 9 hr SamPhartzx 3
News Rainiers land two on PCL All-Star roster 11 hr WhoPhartzz 2
News UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10) 11 hr KnewPhartzz 33,223
News Gordon to lead Brickyard 400 field as pace-car ... 15 hr Brick phart 2
News Buy Nothing Day + Carnivalesque Rebellion | Adb... (Nov '10) 18 hr BuyPhartsx 3
News Is Girardi's Time Running Out? (Sep '16) 23 hr TimePhartse 10
News Yankees bullpen woes result in possibly worst l... 23 hr BullPhartse 2
See all Sports Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Sports Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. North Korea
  1. Syria
  2. Tornado
  3. Wildfires
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,021 • Total comments across all topics: 282,130,339

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC