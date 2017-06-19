West Brom resurrect move for Southamp...

West Brom resurrect move for Southampton striker Jay Rodriguez

6 hrs ago

Press Association Sport understands Albion have resurrected a move with A 12million likely to be enough to sign the England international. Rodriguez has almost left St Mary's in the last two windows with Watford, Hull and Sunderland all keen on him in January but Hull and Sunderland's relegation has ruled them out of the running.

Chicago, IL

