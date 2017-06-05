We need to keep him training': Harry ...

We need to keep him training': Harry jokes about UK's star Invictus athlete

Prince Harry has joked about keeping his star Invictus Games competitor training hard - by not telling him the opposition think he is unbeatable. Former Invictus captain David Wiseman won a clutch of medals in the pool and at other events when he led the UK team at the Games staged in Orlando, Florida, last year.

