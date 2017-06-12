Warriors victorious: Durant, Curry le...

Warriors victorious: Durant, Curry lead dethroning of Cavs

Texarkana Gazette

Kevin Durant capped his spectacular first season with the Warriors by bringing home that coveted NBA championship he joined Golden State last July so determined to get, scoring 39 points in a fast-and-furious, Finals-clinching 129-120 victory over LeBron James and the 2016 champions Cleveland Cavaliers on Monday night. Stephen Curry added 34 points, 10 assists and six rebounds as Golden State closed out its second title in three years after squandering a 3-1 lead a year ago to the Cavs to miss a repeat.

