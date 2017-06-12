Ward demands pound-for-pound recognit...

Ward demands pound-for-pound recognition after Kovalev stoppage

Read more: Bridgwater Mercury

Andre Ward proclaimed himself the pound-for-pound world number one after stopping Sergey Kovalev in their rematch to retain his unified light-heavyweight world championship. An eighth-round win via a controversial technical knockout took Ward to 32 wins from 32 in his career and the 33-year-old then set his sights on climbing the weight classes.

Chicago, IL

