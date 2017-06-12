Ward demands pound-for-pound recognition after Kovalev stoppage
Andre Ward proclaimed himself the pound-for-pound world number one after stopping Sergey Kovalev in their rematch to retain his unified light-heavyweight world championship. An eighth-round win via a controversial technical knockout took Ward to 32 wins from 32 in his career and the 33-year-old then set his sights on climbing the weight classes.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Bridgwater Mercury.
Add your comments below
Sports Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Danica Patrick to fans who booed her: a Ia m a ...
|1 hr
|WellPhart
|12
|2012 NFL Free Agency: Cleveland Browns Join the... (Mar '12)
|16 hr
|AndPhartss
|199
|Reggie Miller puts Geist home on market (Dec '07)
|21 hr
|There phartse
|92
|Adrian Peterson says one thing about his scouti...
|23 hr
|AndPharts
|2
|Would bringing in Eric Decker make any sense?
|23 hr
|ThePharts
|31
|Cristiano Ronaldo - outraged' and determined to...
|Sat
|LeavePhartss
|2
|Hockey tribute for slain man (Feb '07)
|Fri
|His phartse
|96
Find what you want!
Search Sports Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC