Virat Kohli ready to deal with expect...

Virat Kohli ready to deal with expectations as India face bitter rivals Pakistan

Virat Kohli's knack of dealing with the expectations of 600 million cricket-crazy India supporters will be put to the test as never before in the Champions Trophy final against Pakistan. A global broadcast audience of more than half-a-billion is being projected for Sunday's showdown between two of the sport's fiercest rivals.

