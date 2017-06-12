Virat Kohli ready to deal with expectations as India face bitter rivals Pakistan
Virat Kohli's knack of dealing with the expectations of 600 million cricket-crazy India supporters will be put to the test as never before in the Champions Trophy final against Pakistan. A global broadcast audience of more than half-a-billion is being projected for Sunday's showdown between two of the sport's fiercest rivals.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Warrington Guardian.
Add your comments below
Sports Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|2012 NFL Free Agency: Cleveland Browns Join the... (Mar '12)
|1 hr
|AndPhartss
|199
|Reggie Miller puts Geist home on market (Dec '07)
|6 hr
|There phartse
|92
|Adrian Peterson says one thing about his scouti...
|7 hr
|AndPharts
|2
|Would bringing in Eric Decker make any sense?
|7 hr
|ThePharts
|31
|Cristiano Ronaldo - outraged' and determined to...
|19 hr
|LeavePhartss
|2
|Hockey tribute for slain man (Feb '07)
|Fri
|His phartse
|96
|The chatter about LeBron James leaving the Cavs...
|Fri
|ThePhartz
|2
Find what you want!
Search Sports Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC