Virat Kohli leads India to convincing Champions Trophy win over rivals Pakistan
India kicked off their Champions Trophy defence with a crushing 124-run victory over a ragged Pakistan, who were broken by Virat Kohli in front of a global audience of up to a billion. Worldwide interest in the Asian derby, last played in the one-day format at the 2015 World Cup, dwarfs that of the Champions League final, but aside from Kohli's glorious strokeplay at the end of the Indian innings the excitement of a cacophonous capacity crowd at Edgbaston was not matched by a quality contest in the middle.
