US planning lineup changes with short rest for Mexico match

US planning lineup changes with short rest for Mexico match

10 hrs ago Read more: Washington Times

The U.S. will have to step up when it plays Mexico at Estadio Azteca in a World Cup qualifier on Sunday, and not just because of the altitude. The Americans will have had just two days off following Thursday night's 2-0 win over Trinidad and Tobago at Commerce City , Colorado, which lifted them into the top half of the standings - and one of the three qualifying slots - midway through the final round of the North and Central American and Caribbean region.

Chicago, IL

