Twins turn triple play, rally in ninth to beat Angels, 4-2
The Minnesota Twins turned their first triple play in 11 years and then rallied in the ninth inning on Jason Castro's two-run single to beat the Los Angeles Angels 4-2 Thursday night. The Twins overcame two solo home runs from the Angels' Kole Calhoun, while keeping Albert Pujols stuck at career home-run No.599.
