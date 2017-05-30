Twins turn triple play, rally in nint...

Twins turn triple play, rally in ninth to beat Angels, 4-2

2 hrs ago

The Minnesota Twins turned their first triple play in 11 years and then rallied in the ninth inning on Jason Castro's two-run single to beat the Los Angeles Angels 4-2 Thursday night. The Twins overcame two solo home runs from the Angels' Kole Calhoun, while keeping Albert Pujols stuck at career home-run No.599.

