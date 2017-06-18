Twins sign top draft pick Royce Lewis

Twins sign top draft pick Royce Lewis

17 hrs ago

The Minnesota Twins have signed shortstop Royce Lewis, giving the first overall pick in the amateur draft this week a $6,725,000 bonus that's the most for a high school player since the new compensation system began five years ago. Lewis put his signature on the contract Saturday during a news conference at Target Field held between games of a doubleheader.

