Twins set franchise record with 28 hi...

Twins set franchise record with 28 hits in 20-7 rout of M's

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: WSB-TV

We collect zip code so that we may deliver news, weather, special offers and other content related to your specific geographic area. We have sent a confirmation email to {* data_emailAddress *}.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WSB-TV.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Sports Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Would bringing in Eric Decker make any sense? 33 min YourPhartzs 11
News Teen drowns while swimming in river (Jun '08) 21 hr JustPhart 33
News Cogliano: No extension talks with Ducks, expans... Tue ReallyPharts 2
News Danica Patrick to fans who booed her: a Ia m a ... Mon FortyPhartsc 6
News Family Of Log Rollers Hoping To Bring Sport To ... Mon There pharts 4
News Draymond Green ejected, then referees make biza... Mon Makes pharts 4
News UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10) Mon Believe Phart 33,163
See all Sports Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Sports Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. China
  5. Iran
  1. Mexico
  2. Syria
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,883 • Total comments across all topics: 281,744,611

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC