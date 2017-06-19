Tsonga latest seed to perish at Queen...

Tsonga latest seed to perish at Queen's but Dimitrov and Berdych edge through

Read more: Borehamwood and Elstree Times

Jo-Wilfried Tsonga became the latest big name to crash out of Queen's on Wednesday but Grigor Dimitrov and Tomas Berdych survived to scrape through to the quarter-finals. Tsonga lost 6-4 6-4 to Gilles Muller at the Aegon Championships and followed Andy Murray, Milos Raonic and Stan Wawrinka in failing to last the tournament's opening three days.

