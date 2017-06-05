Tom Kohler-Cadmore leaves Worcestershire for Yorkshire reunion
It was announced last week that the 22-year-old would be departing New Road at the end of the season, but he has secured an early exit to allow a return to Yorkshire. Kohler-Cadmore came through the age groups at Headingley, playing with future first-teamers such as Jack Leaning and Ben Coad before departing for the Worcestershire academy.
