Tiernan O'Halloran aims to establish ...

Tiernan O'Halloran aims to establish himself with Ireland

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: Basingstoke Gazette

Twelve months on from his Test debut against South Africa in Johannesburg, Tiernan O'Halloran feels he has grown as a player as he looks to nail down a starting spot with Ireland. The Connacht full-back won his first cap as a late substitute in a pulsating 32-26 defeat by the Springboks at Ellis Park before Joe Schmidt handed him his first Test start the following week in Port Elizabeth.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Basingstoke Gazette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Sports Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Family Of Log Rollers Hoping To Bring Sport To ... 43 min There pharts 4
News Draymond Green ejected, then referees make biza... 44 min Makes pharts 4
News UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10) 3 hr Believe Phart 33,163
News New York Yankees: Should CC Sabathia be re-sign... 4 hr Glad Phartss 2
News Danica Patrick to fans who booed her: a Ia m a ... 7 hr RightPhart 4
News Los Angeles Chargers: Is Teddy Bridgewater the ... 8 hr Like Phartse 4
News 14 super successful people share the books they... 8 hr Super Phartse 2
See all Sports Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Sports Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. China
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. Hillary Clinton
  1. Health Care
  2. North Korea
  3. Microsoft
  4. Iran
  5. Kentucky Derby
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,697 • Total comments across all topics: 281,705,569

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC