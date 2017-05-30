The Latest: Mike Brown expects to coa...

The Latest: Mike Brown expects to coach Warriors in Game 1

6 hrs ago

Mike Brown expects to coach the Golden State Warriors as planned in Game 1 of the NBA Finals. Steve Kerr will likely watch again from behind the scenes as he deals with continued complications following back surgery nearly two years ago.

